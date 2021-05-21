Even before torrential rain this week drenched Baton Rouge, swamped cars and flooded houses, the capital region was seeing one of the wettest springs on record.

Parts of the Baton Rouge metro were hammered by upwards of 14 inches of rain early this week, with the majority of the deluge happening within just a few hours. That amount alone is nearly three times the average monthly rainfall in May, or more than the averages of April and March combined.

“There are some unusual things going on,” said state climatologist Barry Keim, who is also a professor at LSU. “The rains have been pretty dramatic.”

Impacts from the storm were felt throughout the region but appeared worse in south and southeastern parts of the capital city, especially in neighborhoods that suffered damage during the 2016 summer floods. More than 250 people were rescued from high waters and an unknown number of homes, buildings and vehicles were inundated by floodwater. Officials reported at least five storm-related deaths.

Rainstorms similar to those that fell overnight on Monday have researchers at LSU taking note. A recent study at the school found that storms are squeezing out more water than in the past several decades.

Keim pointed to the 2016 floods, the massive dump of rain eastern Texas saw during Hurricane Harvey the following year and storms Louisiana saw this week as evidence of that trend.

But experts are unsure what might be driving the big rain totals. Researchers have speculated it could stem from warmer temperatures allowing the atmosphere to hold more moisture.

Whatever the case, those short-lived storms that dump a large amount of water can spur more flash floods and appear to strike with little warning.

Predicting rainfall amounts is also tricky because there can be many variables and differing amounts within an area.

“It’s tough to tell,” Keim said. “I’m surprised they do as well as they do.”

Louisiana is the wettest state in the continental U.S., averaging under 60 inches of precipitation each year.

The amount of rain that fell on Monday night and Tuesday morning alone is greater than what states such as Wyoming, Nevada and Arizona see in an average year, according to federal data.

Rainfall this spring has been far above the typical average in Baton Rouge. Last month, weather officials recorded 12.84 inches of rain at Baton Rouge airport — nearly three times the average for April. Monday’s storm alone dumped roughly three times the monthly average for May, which typically hovers around 5 inches.

Before Monday’s storm, there were only two other times in history that the Baton Rouge area recorded wetter periods within a 60-day window, according to figures by the Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program and LSU.

“We’re in pretty rare territory here,” Keim said.

There are also secondary impacts to wetter seasons. The ground around trees can become oversaturated, which makes them more vulnerable to toppling in high winds.

As heavy rains continued to fall in Baton Rouge Thursday, weather officials warned about potential flooding near rain-soaked bayous and ponds that couldn't drain because of high water in the lower Amite and Comite rivers.

Much of the region remained under a flash flood advisory throughout the day and into Friday.

More than 250 people were rescued from high waters and an unknown number of homes, buildings and vehicles were swamped by floodwater overnight on Monday. The rainy weather are also likely factors in at least five deaths across Louisiana, according to state officials.

Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish were still assessing the scope and scale of the damage of the flash floods, a spokesman said Thursday. They’ve asked residents and business owners who suffered damage to report it through an online survey.