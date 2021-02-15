Interstate 10 from Baton Rouge to Lafayette has been closed in both directions Monday morning because of accumulating ice, according to Louisiana State Police.
Freezing rain overnight caused multiple accidents on I-10, prompting the shut down, LSP said.
It's unclear when I-10 might reopen, and it's unclear if anyone in the crashes that LSP reported were injured.
Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge is also shut down.
This is a developing story. More details to come.