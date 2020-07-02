Motorists on Interstate 10 between Prairieville and Highland Road will drive on a new surface Friday.
Road crews were scheduled to begin work Thursday night on shifting drivers onto newly poured concrete between La. 73 and La. 42. The workers need to install barricades, signage and striping. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is expanding I-10 between Highland Road and Prairieville from four lanes to six lanes. The project is set for completion this fall. The 6½-mile segment carries more than 95,000 vehicles a day.
Westbound travelers (those driving toward Baton Rouge from Ascension Parish) already have been driving on new pavement from just west of Bayou Manchac to Highland Road. By shifting more traffic to the new pavement, crews will have the opportunity to inspect and repair parts of the existing westbound interstate that need maintenance.
Construction began in 2018.