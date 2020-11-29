A freeze watch has been issued for parts of southeast Louisiana from Monday evening until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front will bring temperatures in the low 30s across metro Baton Rouge, with some areas to the east -- including the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain -- dropping as low as the upper 20s.

In addition to protecting tender plants, the NWS recommends draining in-ground sprinkler systems and covering above-ground pipes.

The freeze watch extends to the following parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, St. Tammany, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa and Southern Tangipahoa.