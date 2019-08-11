Weather officials warned of potentially dangerous heat indexes that could top 112 degrees Monday for much of south Louisiana as a streak of blistering temperatures continue through the week.
The National Weather service issued a heat advisory for the region starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Monday. During that time, the agency expects heat indexes between 107 to 112 degrees in much of southern Louisiana.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s the next several days, forecasters said, with humidity significantly boosting the actual feel temperature as well as potential health risks.
Weather officials warned the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could leave some people at risk of heat exhaustion or stroke if not properly cooled or hydrated.
Instructions from the NWS during heat advisories:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.