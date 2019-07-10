Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expects up to 15 inches of rain on Friday and Saturday and expects some Mississippi River levees to be overtopped south of New Orleans.

“We know this is going to be a Louisiana event now,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards at a Wednesday morning briefing from the state Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge.

“It’s going to be a heavy rainfall event,” Edwards said, adding that he has not yet decided whether to open evacuation shelters.

He expects to issue a statewide emergency declaration by lunch time.

Edwards, who cut short a campaign tour around the state, spent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning getting briefed on weather predictions and disaster preparedness in what is expected to be fairly rough weekend for south Louisiana.

Nasty weather bands already are hitting the New Orleans area and the southern coast from a storm is forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storms in New Orleans is not being caused by the offshore storm that will impact the state this weekend, said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Depending on how far off shore the eye forms, the system could become a tropical storm, maybe even a hurricane. At the very least the system is expected to dump inches of rain, even feet in some areas, from Wednesday through the weekend.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf is expected to drift westward over the hot waters over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center predicts a 90% chance of development. The system likely will be named a tropical depression Wednesday and could be tagged as Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday.

Because Mississippi River levels are higher than normal, the rain event is expected to add three more feet to river levels south of New Orleans. Officials expect river levees to be topped in several areas and Plaquemines Parish officials are deciding now if and when to evacuate.

Memories are still fresh from the August 2016 storm that dumped more than 20 inches of rain in several south Louisiana parishes from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to Hammond. Thirteen people died and tens of thousands of homes and businesses flooded, particularly along the Amite and Comite river systems.

Edwards could offer little solace to jittery homeowners flooded nearly three years ago. He said officials would know better about the weather in 24 hours, but should the storm come ashore as expected heavy rainfalls will cause flooding.

Edwards said he wants disaster relief in place prior to the storm’s arrival in Louisiana.