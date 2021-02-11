The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory in parts of the Baton Rouge area until 12:45 p.m.
Thunderstorms in the area had already dropped 3 to 7 inches of rain and caused minor flooding as of 9:35 a.m., according to the weather service.
An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected, which will cause minor flooding, according to the weather service.
Locations that will experience flooding include northwestern Ascension Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, east central Iberville Parish, northwestern Livingston Parish, eastern Pointe Coupee Parish, St. Helena Parish, northwestern Tangipahoa Parish, eastern West Baton Rouge Parish and southeastern West Feliciana Parish.