As the Gulf Coast braces for the impact of Hurricane Sally during the peak of hurricane season, it's important to remember safe and effective ways to operate a generator.

Here are a few tips that may be helpful when using a generator.

Generator safety

-Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.

-Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring.

-Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage.

-Don't overload your generator.

-Don't store gasoline for your generator indoors.

-Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operation.

