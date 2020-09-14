As the Gulf Coast braces for the impact of Hurricane Sally during the peak of hurricane season, it's important to remember safe and effective ways to operate a generator.
Here are a few tips that may be helpful when using a generator.
Dangerous storm surge, heavy rain and strong winds are expected.
Generator safety
-Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.
-Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring.
-Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage.
-Don't overload your generator.
-Don't store gasoline for your generator indoors.
-Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operation.
