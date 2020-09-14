As the Gulf Coast braces for the impact of Hurricane Sally during the peak of hurricane season, it's important to remember safe and effective ways to operate a generator.

Here are a few tips that may be helpful when using a generator.

Generator safety

-Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.

-Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring.

-Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage.

-Don't overload your generator.

-Don't store gasoline for your generator indoors.

-Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operation.

Worried about your pets during tropical weather? Here's how to keep them safe and calm Laura officially became a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen into a Catego…

Click here for more coverage on Hurricane Sally.