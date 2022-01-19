Areas of Southeast Louisiana including Baton Rouge and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain will be under a winter weather advisory from Thursday evening to midday Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell announced.
The Baton Rouge area, the north shore, and the river parishes can all expect to see a mix of sleet and freezing rain that will cause difficulties driving.
Hazardous conditions like icy roadways and bridges are possible, forecasters say.
The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon on Friday.
Forecasters said temperatures in New Orleans and coastal areas of Louisiana are still expected to remain above freezing.