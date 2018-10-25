Fall might finally be here.

Temperatures in south Louisiana will cool over the weekend and into next week with clear skies forecast through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

South Louisiana, particularly the New Orleans area, received heavy rainfall and a tornado warning Thursday from the remnants of Hurricane Willa moving through the area.

Thursday morning's updated forecast said a strong cold front will push through the evening.

Friday's expected high is 70 with a low of 51 with Saturday a high of 76 and low of 56.

Sunday will bring a high of 82, the only day expected to jump into the 80s in the next 10 days.

Lows in the Baton Rouge area might even dip down into the upper 40s Monday night.

Fall made a brief appearance last week as temperatures in the area rose as high as 90 degrees as recently as Oct. 15. Fall officially began Sept. 22.

