aerials_377.jpg: Shot 7/10/07 00007732a
Buy Now

Advocate staff photo by Richard Alan Hannon Aerial photographs of the Amite River diversion canal near Highway 22 on July 10, 2007.

 Advocate file photo by RICHARD ALAN HANNON

The Amite River will be closed for recreational boating starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Tweet.

Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours have contributed to flooding throughout south Louisiana.

Can't see Tweet below, click here.

Rain is expected to continue through New Year's Day.

This story will be updated.

View comments