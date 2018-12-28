The Amite River will be closed for recreational boating starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Tweet.
Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours have contributed to flooding throughout south Louisiana.
Can't see Tweet below, click here.
Advisory:— Ascension Sheriff (@AscensionSherif) December 28, 2018
The Amite river will be closed beginning at 6pm tonight for recreational boating until further notice.
Rain is expected to continue through New Year's Day.
This story will be updated.