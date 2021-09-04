While areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida may not get their power restored for several more weeks, the capital region should be mostly reconnected in the next few days.
Entergy — the state's biggest electrical utility and the main provider for the Baton Rouge metro area — has finally released complete restoration estimates for Ascension and Livingston parishes, with those parishes set to have power restored by Tuesday. The energy giant also unveiled detailed neighborhood-by-neighborhood estimates for East Baton Rouge.
Other parishes more affected by the storm will have to wait longer for power restoration, however.
St. James and Tangipahoa parishes will likely have to endure outages until Sept. 17 and Assumption until Sept. 22.
The pace of progress has quickened over the past couple days, especially in East Baton Rouge, but also in Ascension and Livingston parishes, and even in hard-hit Tangipahoa.
In the Baton Rouge region, about 112,000 customers were still without power Saturday morning, 15,000 fewer than Friday night and 46,000 fewer than Friday morning. On Monday morning, the day after Hurricane Ida, close to 260,000 customers in the region were left without power.
"We’re feeling pretty good on that progress and understanding that we will make more progress in getting every last customer restored," said John Hawkins, Entergy's vice president for distribution operations, on a call with reporters Saturday.
Demco, which serves much of the region, issued some rough estimates of its own Saturday afternoon, saying that outages in Pine Grove and Montpelier will take two to three weeks to repair and Tangipahoa area outages will take three to four weeks. More than half of Demco’s meters and its distributions are back in service, and only six out of 43 substations are still down.
The company expects to have all its transmission issues worked in the next five to seven days, which once complete will speed up the power restoration process.
The energy coop had previously said outside of Gonzales, Prairieville, St. Amant, Galvez and French Settlement, customers in Ascension and Livingston living outside those areas could be without power for one to two weeks.
In Livingston Parish, the hardest hit of the company's coverage area, progress is a bit slower and the Holden area particularly looks to be the slowest, with repairs to its substation likely to stretch on for weeks.
St. Helena Parish is even slower. Demco says restoration in Greensburg and Pine Grove areas will last three to four more weeks. The delays have prompted the public school district there to delay the restart of school until Monday, Sept. 27.
Entergy released updated restoration estimates for 21 localities Friday night and updated them again Saturday morning. Those estimates, in many cases, accelerated or expanded upon estimates released just 12 hours earlier.
In the greater Baton Rouge area, in saying that power will be restored to Ascension and Livingston parishes by Tuesday is expanding on previous announcements. Previously, Entergy would say that only for the cities of Gonzales and Denham Springs.
“These represent no later than dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration,” Entergy said in its update.
The company, however, warned that while getting power restored on this schedule will be the norm, “a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.”
Entergy is projecting that within the day power should be back for customers in the Felicianas and in Iberville Parish. Demco, however, was still listing more than 1,700 outages in East Feliciana Parish on Saturday morning.
East Baton Rouge overall is expected to have power fully restored by Monday, Entergy said, but it’s coming quicker in some places.
On Saturday, Entergy released updates broken down by neighborhood. Of those, only Central, Goodwood and O’Neal-Millerville will have to wait longer, until Tuesday, to get power.
Here's is the breakdown:
Baker and Zachary — Saturday
Baton Rouge North
- Central — Tuesday
- Belfair — Monday
- Mickens — Monday
- Brownsfield — Saturday
- Delmont — Sunday
- Glen Oaks — Monday
- Northdale — Sunday
Baton Rouge West
- Sherwood — Monday
- Villa Del Ray — Monday
- Broadmoor — Monday
- Sherwood Forest — Monday
- Shenandoah — Saturday
Baton Rouge East
- Goodwood — Tuesday
- Midcity — Saturday
- Jefferson Highway/Drusilla — Monday
Baton Rouge South
- Airline/Jefferson Highway — Monday
- Perkins Rd Corridor — Saturday
- Highland Rd Corridor — Monday
- O’Neal/Millerville — Tuesday