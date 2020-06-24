Severe weather raked the Baton Rouge area throughout the day Wednesday, downing trees, knocking out power and apparently tossing a car onto Interstate 10.
The bad weather lasted so long, beginning before sun-up, that the National Weather Service wasn't able to send a survey team out to determine whether a tornado was responsible. At a minimum, Slidell-based meteorologist Gavin Phillips said, strong winds caused damage in the Westminster area of Baton Rouge and also north of Baton Rouge along Greenwell Springs Road when the storms went through before 6 a.m.
The St. George Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle that had been flipped onto I-10 early Wednesday morning. They don't yet know where the vehicle came from, but it wasn't occupied and it landed next to the interstate, according to St. George Fire spokesman Chad Roberson.
Law enforcement was notified and is investigating where the vehicle came from. Roberson said he expects it was on reported missing from the nearby One Calais Avenue area that saw heavy damage in the storm.
Phillips said the Baton Rouge metro area saw up to 4 inches of rain by mid-afternoon in some areas, and more is expected Thursday. The official area reading, at the Baton Rouge airport, was 3.29 inches at 4:30 p.m. and had already broken a record for the day that stood more than 120 years. The previous record was 2.14 inches in 1896.
The area is under a flash flood warning until Thursday afternoon, which may again keep a crew from surveying potential tornado damage.
He estimated wind speeds in the suspected tornado areas reached as high as 80 mph Wednesday morning.
The Westminster neighborhood in Baton Rouge sustained a quick but forceful hit from the storm, which caused a tree to fall on a home on North Maiden Drive and caused minor damage at many other homes.
Amy Waters, a resident in the area, said her family was awakened by the storm a few minutes before their phones started alerting them to a tornado warning.
"It sounded like debris was beating down on our house and by the time I realized what was happening it had already passed," she said. "The tornado warning went off about five minutes later. It all happened so fast and we were asleep."
The Westminster storm had been near where Essen Lane crosses Interstates 10 and 12 in the southeastern part of Baton Rouge. The storm headed northeast, but weakened to the degree that the National Weather Service was comfortable enough to drop the warning less than 30 minutes later. Entergy reported that thousands of homes and businesses were without power at some point.
A suspected tornado touched down near Independence in Tangipahoa Parish early Wednesday, though Parish President Robby Miller said there wasn't any damage to homes as a result. Another suspected tornado was photographed near Rougon Road in West Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say another four to five inches of rainfall is possible in certain areas of the Baton Rouge metro region Thursday, and the flash flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.