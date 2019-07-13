Dozens of downed trees and tree limbs were the main hazard most of the day Saturday in west side parishes as feared heavy rains from Hurrican Barry were slow to arrive.
Authorities in Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes had reports of trees landing on houses, though no injuries were reported. In Pointe Coupee Parish, wind tore up a metal roof on a house.
Ed Reeves, mayor of the city of Plaquemine, said he had several calls of homeowners who lost power due to falling tree limbs. The city hired a crew from Kentucky to help make utility repairs.
“That’s been our number one problem, the tree limbs pulling the service lines off the houses,” Reeves said.
But fears of hard, fast, prolonged rain predominated as the day wore on.
“Rain is still our biggest issue,” said Jason Manolo, executive assistant to the West Baton Rouge parish president.
In a government building next to the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine, Clint Moore closely watched radar forecasts on a big screen. Moore, the parish’s incoming emergency preparedness director, said he’s also watching river gauges to the south, worried about backflow that might reach up to Bayou Plaquemine.
“Their water is backed up and our water is trying to flow out, so somewhere in the middle they’re going to meet,” Moore said.
Mark Ward, Moore’s counterpart in Pointe Coupee had similar concerns: “If they back up, we back up.”