Tailgaters and festival goers can expect cloudy skies and low chances of rain this upcoming weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.

With south Louisiana under a slight risk of severe weather throughout the day on Monday, cooler temperatures should follow later in the week, forecasters say.

In Baton Rouge, LSU tailgaters can expect sunny skies on Saturday with a 20-percent chance of rain showers. Highs are expected to hit the upper 60s for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the Auburn Tigers.

Saturday in New Orleans will be partly cloudy for Voodoo Fest, with a 20-percent chance of rain predicted during the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s but will drop into the upper 50s after sunset.

Saints fans can expect cloud coverage and low rain chances for Sunday's noon match-up against the Cardinals in the Dome.