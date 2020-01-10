As powerful cold front with potent and unstable winds continues to head toward the state, southeast Louisiana remained Friday under an enhanced risk for severe storms that could bring heavy rain, hail and tornadoes by early Saturday.
Weather forecasters on Friday notched up predictions from a day earlier, saying straight line wind gusts could now surpass 75 mph and spawn tornadoes that rate as EF-2 twisters or greater on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
Both sets of wind conditions could bring down trees and power lines and damage even well-built structures. Forecasters are urging residents to be prepared to take shelter if necessary.
"It's a very dynamic system and some of those tornadoes, if they do develop, could be on the stronger side," Fred Zeigler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell, said Friday.
EF-2 tornadoes pack winds of 111 mph to 135 mph.
Inside an area under an enhanced risk for severe storms, as southeast Louisiana and a northern sliver of the state along the Mississippi River will be Saturday, at least a 10% chance exists of a tornado appearing within 25 miles of any location.
The Lafayette area can expect the low pressure front to pass through between 4 and 8 a.m. Saturday, the Baton Rouge area between 6 and 9 a.m. Saturday and the New Orleans area between 8 a.m. and noon, Zeigler said.
The front will have passed through all but perhaps the far eastern tip of southeast Louisiana, along the edges of St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, by noon Saturday, Zeigler said.
"It's going to be moving at a pretty good rate across the state," he said.
The Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says that tornadoes and other heavy winds could arise not only from the squall line of storms along the advancing front but also from a handful of powerful "supercell" storms that could appear ahead of the front earlier on Saturday and even late Friday.
Rain is expected to be about 1 to 3 inches, while hail greater than 1 inch in diameter is also expected.
Once the front passes through, conditions are expected get cooler and drier on Saturday and Sunday.