Road crews will close Ben Hur Road between Nicholson Drive and River Road for a two-week period beginning Monday.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division said Friday that crews will work on the bridge that crosses Elbow Bayou. The closure will run through Oct. 9.
Traffic will be rerouted to Brightside Drive to the north, an 11-mile detour, or Gardere Lane to the south, a 7-mile detour.
Elbow Bayou is about one-third of a mile from River Road. Visitors to many LSU AgCenter facilities along Ben Hur would enter from the Nicholson Drive side.