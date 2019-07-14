River flood warnings in the Baton Rouge area have been canceled for the Comite River at Joor Road, the Amite River at Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac and Port Vincent; the Tickfaw River at Liverpool, Montpelier and Holden; and the Tangipahoa River at Robert, according to WBRZ-TV.
All crests at those locations are predicted to be below flood stage.
The Amite River at French Settlement and Maurepas might still crest just above flood stage later this week, the report said.
Those flood warning cancellations also include most North Shore rivers/bayous: Bogue Falaya at Boston St. in Covington, at Camp Covington; Tchefuncte River near Folsom, above U.S. 190 near Covngton; Tangipahoa River near Robert, near Kentwood, near Osyka; Tickfaw Rivr near Montpelier, near Liverpool.
More details to come.