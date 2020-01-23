A front passing through southeast Louisiana will result in a washout for much of Thursday. Forecasters say the weather should dry up on Friday, just in time for the weekend.
Today & tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will soak the Baton Rouge area for most of the day, the National Weather Service says. According to the WBRZ Weather Center, a brief advance of Gulf air due to southerly winds behind a warm front will allow temperatures to approach the low 60s.
Forecasters say the trailing cold front will sweep through this evening, skies will rapidly clear and light, west winds will result in overnight low temperatures easing back into the mid 40s.
Tomorrow
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s, the NWS says. Precipitation is not expected anytime Friday night, resulting in a calm, clear evening with lows near 40 degrees.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday will mimic Friday's weather with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. However, forecasters say a fast-moving disturbance will move through the region on Sunday, possibly producing a few showers. Sunday's high will be around 60 degrees, with lows in the upper 40s.