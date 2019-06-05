Heavy rains and "widespread flash floods are expected" across south Louisiana and surrounding states, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch in south Louisiana is in effect until Thursday night.
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move across Texas and into southwest Louisiana today. The risk of flash flooding will shift eastward through Friday.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans updated its rain projections Wednesday morning.
New Orleans and Lafayette are expected to get up to 4-6 inches through Friday. Baton Rouge is expected to get between 3-4 inches.
A High Risk of flash flooding has been issued today for portions of southeast TX and southwest LA, where upwards of a foot of rain is possible. This means widespread flash floods are expected! The risk for flash flooding will shift eastward through Friday. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/Z8MKsVLapM— NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) June 5, 2019
Lafayette and Baton Rouge are both at moderate risk of flash flooding today, while New Orleans is at a slight risk.
On Thursday, Baton Rouge and New Orleans are at a moderate risk.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today through Friday night. 2-6"+ of rain possible now through then. A flash flood watch in effect tonight through Thursday. The graphic below shows where the heaviest rain is expected. pic.twitter.com/JRTtKymurI— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 5, 2019
The disturbance failed to develop into the second named storm of hurricane season but will still bring heavy rainfall to much of the southern U.S.