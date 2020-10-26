no.northshore.091520.001.jpg
A worker with Asplundh trims trees near power lines on Louisiana 433 near Slidell Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in advance of Hurricane Sally. The work was performed for CLECO as part of the electric company's storm preparation.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

The National Weather Service expects Hurricane Zeta to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. Below is a parish-by-parish look at what to expect. Parishes not listed were not covered by tropical storm, surge or hurricane watches as of sunset Monday.

Ascension

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Assumption

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Iberia

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Lower Jefferson

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Jefferson

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Lafourche

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Lafourche

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Orleans

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Plaquemines

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Plaquemines

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-5 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Bernard

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Bernard

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Charles

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Helena

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. John The Baptist

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Martin

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet

above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. Mary

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas above ground.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. Tammany

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northern Tangipahoa

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Terrebonne

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Terrebonne

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Vermilion

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas above ground.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Washington

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

