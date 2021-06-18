The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for much of southeastern Louisiana as unsettled weather approaches the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Claudette could form before landfall. Here is a parish-by-parish look at what is expected:

Ascension

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Assumption

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Jefferson

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Jefferson

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Lafourche

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Lafourche

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Eastern Orleans

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Western Orleans

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Plaquemines

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Plaquemines

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Bernard

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Bernard

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Charles

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. James

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. John The Baptist

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southeast St. Tammany

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northwest St. Tammany

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Terrebonne

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Terrebonne

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes