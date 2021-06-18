BR.wildboatstairs.061921 0013 bf.jpg

A homeowner makes his way to the stairs of his home by boat after crossing the flood waters surrounding his elevated house off Bluff Road Friday June 18, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. Heavy rains are predicted over the next few days due to a tropical storm and will undoubtedly add to existing level of the flood waters.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for much of southeastern Louisiana as unsettled weather approaches the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Claudette could form before landfall. Here is a parish-by-parish look at what is expected:

Ascension

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Assumption

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Jefferson

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Jefferson

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Lafourche

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Lafourche

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Eastern Orleans

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Western Orleans

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Plaquemines

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Plaquemines

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Bernard

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Bernard

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Charles

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
  • Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. James

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
  • Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. John The Baptist

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

  • - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
  • - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
  • - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
  • - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southeast St. Tammany

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northwest St. Tammany

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Terrebonne

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Terrebonne

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

