The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for much of southeastern Louisiana as unsettled weather approaches the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette could form before landfall. Here is a parish-by-parish look at what is expected:
Ascension
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Assumption
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower Jefferson
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper Jefferson
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower Lafourche
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper Lafourche
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Livingston
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Eastern Orleans
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Western Orleans
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower Plaquemines
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper Plaquemines
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper St. Bernard
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower St. Bernard
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Charles
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. James
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. John The Baptist
TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
- - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Southeast St. Tammany
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Northwest St. Tammany
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Southern Tangipahoa
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower Terrebonne
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper Terrebonne
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes