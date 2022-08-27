The Sunshine Bridge reopened Saturday ahead of schedule, the state Department of Transportation and Development said in a news release.
The bridge was closed entirely so that crews could repair a "significant crack" that was found in a routine inspection. DOTD originally planned for the closure to last through most of the day Sunday.
Before this weekend's closure, the westbound right lane had been closed because of the crack.
The bridge carries La. 70 between Donaldsonville and Sorrento. It is part of a major commuting route, carrying an average of 23,450 cars and trucks per day.