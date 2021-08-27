BR.stormgaslines.082721 TS 554.jpg

Motorists fill the approach area to the gasoline pumps at Costco, in advance of the approaching tropical depression expected to form into a tropical storm then a hurricane late this weekend, Thursday, August 26, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for portions of the Baton Rouge metro area as Ida heads toward south Louisiana. Here is a summary of what is expected as the storm arrives sometime late Sunday and early Monday.

Ascension:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Assumption:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 90 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Baton Rouge:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Feliciana:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Iberville:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 60 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas 

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Pointe Coupee:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Helena:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 70 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. James:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere in surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northern Tangipahoa:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas 

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Baton Rouge:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Feliciana:

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

