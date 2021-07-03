BR.wildjuly4.070421 HS 104.JPG

Jeep owners park together as they prepare for the annual Kenilworth Civic Association Fourth of July Parade, Saturday, July 3, 2021, before rain moves through the area in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Parts of East Baton Rouge was under a flood advisory Saturday evening as rainfall led to flash flooding in parts of the parish.

The National Weather Service released the advisory around 5:15 p.m. as a heavy thunderstorm approached Baton Rouge, with expected rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour. 

During the downpour, people took to social media to post photos of local streets filling with water. 

"High water in Baton Rouge at Energy and Corporate," one user said as he posted photos of cars attempting to navigate hazardous conditions on Corporate Boulevard. 

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Another posted a photo of water seeping into a front lawn from the street.

"My street does not flood. Ever," the person wrote. 

Street flooding was also reported in the Garden District

The severe weather comes more than a month after extensive flooding that devastated different parts of Baton Rouge.

Email Jacqueline DeRobertis at jderobertis@theadvocate.com

View comments