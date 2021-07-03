Parts of East Baton Rouge was under a flood advisory Saturday evening as rainfall led to flash flooding in parts of the parish.
The National Weather Service released the advisory around 5:15 p.m. as a heavy thunderstorm approached Baton Rouge, with expected rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour.
During the downpour, people took to social media to post photos of local streets filling with water.
"High water in Baton Rouge at Energy and Corporate," one user said as he posted photos of cars attempting to navigate hazardous conditions on Corporate Boulevard.
@SteveWAFB @NWSNewOrleans High water in Baton Rouge at Energy and Corporate pic.twitter.com/xjbm5RCrpC— Matthew Malphurs (@MatthewMalphurs) July 3, 2021
Another posted a photo of water seeping into a front lawn from the street.
"My street does not flood. Ever," the person wrote.
That is alot of rain,— Carnivaltom (@Carnivaltom) July 3, 2021
in only about 15 minutes.
Note: My street does not flood. Ever.#BatonRouge pic.twitter.com/iX3dZ9MSSj
Street flooding was also reported in the Garden District.
The severe weather comes more than a month after extensive flooding that devastated different parts of Baton Rouge.