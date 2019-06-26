Update at 4:30 p.m.:
All lanes have reopened but heavy delays are still expected.
Original story:
Emergency crews are responding to an overturned vehicle on the I-10 East side of the Mississippi Bridge.
As of 3:30 p.m., multiple lanes are closed, according to DOTD.
It is unclear of anyone was injured in the crash.
The center and right lanes are now blocked I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching LA 415 (Lobdell).— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 26, 2019
