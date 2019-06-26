crash

Traffic on the Mississippi Bridge backs up after a car overturned in the eastbound lanes Wednesday.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: 

All lanes have reopened but heavy delays are still expected.

Original story:

Emergency crews are responding to an overturned vehicle on the I-10 East side of the Mississippi Bridge.

As of 3:30 p.m., multiple lanes are closed, according to DOTD.

It is unclear of anyone was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated.

