Heavy rain will plague most of Thursday, but drier and cooler weather will grace the capital area just in time for some of the biggest parades this Mardi Gras season.

Today & tonight

Thursday will be soggy all day long. Clouds and rain will persist, especially early, with temperatures steady in the low to mid 50s, the WBRZ Weather Center says. Precipitation will end around nightfall with gradual clearing overnight. Temperatures will drop drastically after dusk with lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

Friday will be sunny and cold, forecasters say. Highs will top out around 53 degrees.

Be sure to bundle up for the Krewe of Southdowns parade! Temperatures will be near 50 degrees when the parade rolls at 7 p.m., and will drop to around 40 degrees when it ends.

Saturday

A beautiful day is in store for Baton Rouge's biggest parade of the season.

Temperatures will start out in the low 40s ahead of the Spanish Town Parade. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures should reach 50 degrees by the time the parade rolls at noon. Highs will be around 60 degrees with lows around 42.

Up next

A slight chance of showers arrives by Sunday night for the Krewe of Comogo, but the current outlook suggests rain probably won’t be a big issue, WAFB says. Temperatures will likely start in the low 60s and only see a slow fall to around 60° or perhaps the upper 50s.