A pair of wrecks blocked portions of Interstate 10 early Friday, causing serious injuries and snarling traffic as the country heads into what's expected to be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons ever.
Around 8:30 a.m., an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle crashed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near the Whiskey Bay Exit on I-10 East, Louisiana State Police said. The impact sent the 18-wheeler onto the bridge rail.
The 18-wheeler's driver was transported to a hospital by helicopter. He was in critical condition, police said. The other driver sustained moderate injuries.
It was not clear what caused the crash; it remains under investigation. The crash closed one lane of I-10, causing traffic delays.
Meanwhile, an accident around 7:30 a.m. briefly shut down I-10 West between the Bluff Road overpass and Highland Road, police said. One person was seriously injured.
The interstate closure caused major delays — the state Transportation Management Center estimated that traffic was backed up for seven miles by the time the road was re-opened.
AAA is projecting 115 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between Saturday and Jan. 1. That's 4.3 million more than last year.
About 104.8 million people are expected to travel by car, far more than the 6.9 million taking planes and 3.8 million riding trains. If those numbers pan out, this would be the busiest-ever travel season.
The record-breaking predictions are based on relatively low gas prices — $2.57 a gallon nationally, as of Dec. 11 — and a strong economy with high consumer confidence.