East Baton Rouge city-parish officials are preparing for a tropical storm to potentially make landfall in Louisiana this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayor-President's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director Clay Rives said preparations have begun for possible flooding, rainfall and wind damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal. But the logistics are a little more complicated because of the ongoing coronavirus threat.

"We still have some time ... as it goes over some land if it breaks up then it's good for us, but if it doesn't we're prepared for what we need to do," he said.

A forecast track from the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday afternoon has Cristobal approaching the Louisiana coast sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday with 65 mph winds.

City-parish officials will begin stockpiling sandbagging locations this week. They are reminding residents to make emergency plans with family members, gather enough supplies to last three days for each family member, and collect additional items like hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies.

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards for the coronavirus will alter some of the parish's shelter plans if needed, reducing capacity by about 55% in shelters. Rives said the city-parish would usually allow for 20 square feet per person in a shelter, but the new recommendation is for 45 square feet to allow for social distancing.

He said shelters are rarely used for East Baton Rouge residents historically, except in larger storms like Gustav or Andrew, but are more used for out-of-parish residents who have had to leave their homes. He doesn't yet know if shelters will operate after Cristobal.

"If we did have to have a shelter for any reason we would need more shelters and less people in them," Rives said.

Volunteers to man those shelters may also be an issue, as many of the current volunteers are elderly or immunocompromised and may not be willing or able to help with recovery if needed.

Rives said officials are getting frequent updates from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, and will evolve plans as needed as the storm approaches Louisiana, but as of Wednesday they are in routine preparation mode.

He said East Baton Rouge residents should sign up to Red Stick Ready alerts either through the website at www.redstickready.com or by texting "redstickready" to (225) 243-9991.

The city-parish has made sand and sandbags available at the following sites. Residents are urged to bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds — 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park — 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street — 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park — 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park — 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park — 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park — 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium — 1702 Foss Street