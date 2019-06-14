A crash on Siegen Lane near Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge knocked out traffic lights in the area and snarled traffic on a busy thoroughfare in the city.
According to Rodney Mallet, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, a driver ran into a traffic signal control cabinet. He said the DOTD team is working with city officials to make repairs that, as of 1:30 p.m., could take a few hours.
As of 1:30 p.m., traffic on Siegen was backed up in both directions -- to Perkins Road and to Airline Highway.
Stop signs are set up at two intersections where the lights are out. Representatives from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and State Police are helping direct traffic.
Photos at the scene show crews working on the busted control cabinet under the I-10 overpass.
A green sedan appeared to have crashed into the box and a wall under the overpass.
