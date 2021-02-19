More than 2,000 people in the Baton Rouge area are still without power Friday morning, five days after an arctic blast froze the area, covering it with snow, sleet and ice.
And customers with power should continue to be "mindful of your electricity usage," Entergy said, to help prevent any more rolling blackouts.
According to Entergy, “cold load pickup” is creating a problem in Baton Rouge, meaning once energy is restored and all the heaters in an area turn on at the same time, transformers can be damaged and cause repeat outages. This has happened at multiple apartment complexes in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs, the utility company said Thursday night.
Entergy projected for almost all power to be restored to the Baton Rouge area by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We anticipate that everyone who can safely accept power who lost it during Monday’s storm will have it restored by (Thursday night),” Entergy spokesman Brandon Scardigli said in an email.
Yet, many were left waiting in the cold as temperatures again dipped below freezing Thursday night.
About 2,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and about 75 in Livingston Parish were still without power as of 7 a.m. Friday. Statewide, there were about 31,800 Entergy customers without power.
Some DEMCO customers in the Baton Rouge area still had lingering outages, with around 100 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and 450 customers in Livingston Parish still without power.
No additional timelines were made available for power restoration for either company.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.