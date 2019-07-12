BR.yachtclub009
Members of the Pelican Yacht Club sail on False River Tuesday morning in Oscar, Lousiana on March 27, 2018.

 Advocate Photo By: CLINTON BURRE

As they prepare for the arrival of Barry, Pointe Coupee Parish government officials have been slowly drawing down False River so there’s more drainage capacity for the expected heavy rains.

The drawdown began Monday and continued Friday.

Parish President Major Thibaut said that the level of False River has fallen two feet. It’s a critical waterway.

“Two-thirds of our parish drains into False River,” Thibaut said.

Thibaut said he’s hoping that that move as well as months of clearing out of major canals in the parish, many that hadn’t been touched in decades, will spare the parish from significant flooding.

“It just depends on how fast the rain comes down,” he said. “We can handle slow sustained rain.”

Email Charles Lussier at clussier@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter, @Charles_Lussier.

