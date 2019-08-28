The Interstate 10 West bridge over the Atchafalaya Basin reopened Wednesday afternoon, two days after a fiery fatal crash involving chemical tankers, cargo trucks and a passenger vehicle, according to Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The eastbound lanes reopened early Tuesday morning. DOTD said the bridge reopened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development conducted a safety inspection of the bridge once the wreckage was removed.

I-10 UPDATE - DOTD inspection has begun at I-10 in St. Martin Parish. Check https://t.co/XMr3BW67By for roadway updates. pic.twitter.com/lTdgkZuUub — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) August 28, 2019

One person was killed in the wreck and five others were injured.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10 at mile marker 124.5 between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Traffic was diverted onto U.S 190 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The initial crash involved two 18-wheelers and one vehicle, according to Gossen, and two other crashes occurred in the area later. Before highway crews could shut down the interstate, three tankers and two cargo haulers, two of which carried flammable material, were involved in the crashes. He did not identify their specific contents.

+2 'We have to do better': A look at the number of accidents, deaths on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been the site of more than 1,000 accidents since 2014, according to figures provided by the state Department …