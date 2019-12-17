December's cold temps are here and will stay at least for a couple of nights in southeast Louisiana, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
With high wind chills blowing through metro Baton Rouge and New Orleans, NWS forecaster Phil Grigsby said it will feel like temperatures are dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight and tomorrow night.
Skies will clear tonight and these clear skies will last into tomorrow night. It will also be cold with lows in the 30s tonight and the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow night. Highs will only rise into the lower 50s tomorrow. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/yQ5zrY4VmA— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 17, 2019
The forecast low Baton Rouge is 33 degrees but with the wind it will feel like 27 degrees, forescasters said. The low in New Orleans is forecast at 38 degrees, with the wind will make it feel like the high-20s. The north shore is expected to have a light freeze with temperatures dropping to 31 degrees. With the wind chill, that temperature will actually feel like 24 degrees.
Expect more of the same Wednesday night: 32 degree in Baton Rouge; 30 on the north shore; and 38 in New Orleans.
"We're in mid- to late- December, so this is completely normal for this time of year," Grigsby said.
Grigsby recommended bringing outside plants indoors. All southeast Louisiana residents should keep pets inside, particularly in Baton Rouge and on the north shore.
The good news? Forecasters are not predicting a hard freeze tonight or tomorrow night.
"There's no need to wrap pipes," Grigsby said.
The City of New Orleans activated its freeze plan for homeless residents. Temporary shelters include:
- Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St. For adults beginning at 8 p.m.
- The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave. For adults beginning at 4 p.m.
- Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St. Overnight shelter for men beginning at 4 p.m. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.
- Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St. For individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children and any women with dependent minor children and is open 24/7.
- New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. For adults beginning at 4 p.m.