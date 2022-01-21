Interstate 110 is closed in both directions due to the possibility of icy road conditions, state traffic officials said Friday morning.
The closure started at midnight and will remain in effect until "weather conditions no longer present a safety treat to the traveling public," according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.
The closure is from I-10 to U.S. 61.
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when driving on other bridges and overpasses as these are most at risk of freezing.
Check current road conditions via 511la.org, the state real-time traffic website.