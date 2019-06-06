Large portions of south Louisiana are underwater Thursday as heavy rain moves through the area. A flash flood warning is in effect.

Between 4-5 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Baton Rouge this morning and rainfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour have occurred in the region.

Baton Rouge officials report flooding around Bluebonnet, Summa, Perkins, Jones Creek and Tiger Bend areas.

Parts of Interstate 110 are also under water.

Bluebonnet at Anselmo is closed.

The Acadian railroad underpass is closed.

US 61 Airline Highway at Plank Road is closed.

US 61 Scenic Highway by 72nd Avenue is closed.

Baton Rouge residents took to social media to highlight the rising water. Take a look.

Twitter user @jsnow9 takes a photo of a heavily flooded car.

Twitter user @Legally_De snapped a photo of cars parked in flooded water.

Twitter user @amanda_rab shares a video of flooding in LSU's Coates Hall.

Twitter user @farrah_yvette posted a video of flooding downtown.

Twitter user @_alanjacksonfan shares this video of water pooling at the bottom of a street. 

Don't worry, Mike the Tiger is safe. But the beloved LSU mascot had a quick swim this morning.

Twitter user @_liz_be_honest took a photo of a flooded LSU parking lot.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Share more of your photos and videos by tagging The Advocate on social media.

View comments