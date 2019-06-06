Large portions of south Louisiana are underwater Thursday as heavy rain moves through the area. A flash flood warning is in effect.
Between 4-5 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Baton Rouge this morning and rainfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour have occurred in the region.
Baton Rouge officials report flooding around Bluebonnet, Summa, Perkins, Jones Creek and Tiger Bend areas.
Parts of Interstate 110 are also under water.
Bluebonnet at Anselmo is closed.
The Acadian railroad underpass is closed.
US 61 Airline Highway at Plank Road is closed.
US 61 Scenic Highway by 72nd Avenue is closed.
Baton Rouge residents took to social media to highlight the rising water. Take a look.
Twitter user @jsnow9 takes a photo of a heavily flooded car.
Be careful out there, y’all. This is downtown Baton Rouge on Laurel between Lafayette and River Road. #lawx pic.twitter.com/KcbjvxvbJo— John Snow (@jsnow9) June 6, 2019
Twitter user @Legally_De snapped a photo of cars parked in flooded water.
Tiger Manor by campus pic.twitter.com/59E01s6OWG— Dee (@Legally_De) June 6, 2019
Twitter user @amanda_rab shares a video of flooding in LSU's Coates Hall.
Heyo why did LSU decide to build a basement???? And why is it where my office is??? @LSUCheckpoint flooding in Coates Hall 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LXc02nMwDf— Amanda Rabalais (@amanda_rab) June 6, 2019
Twitter user @farrah_yvette posted a video of flooding downtown.
This is happening right outside our studio as the rain continues on Government St. Please be careful. Turn around, don’t drown. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/2FV5CVnWMe— Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) June 6, 2019
Twitter user @_alanjacksonfan shares this video of water pooling at the bottom of a street.
Oh and the office is about to flood no biggie pic.twitter.com/BLDJNBNOxL— 𝖘𝖆𝖒 (@_alanjacksonfan) June 6, 2019
Don't worry, Mike the Tiger is safe. But the beloved LSU mascot had a quick swim this morning.
When it rains, we swim. As you do. pic.twitter.com/M4dVDRyNaK— Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) June 6, 2019
Twitter user @_liz_be_honest took a photo of a flooded LSU parking lot.
@LSUCheckpoint parking lot by tiger stadium is FLOODED pic.twitter.com/4M34j8yLT6— ✨Liz Valenza 👽🌗♐️ (@_liz_be_honest) June 6, 2019
