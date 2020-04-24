U-Haul says it will give 30 days' of free access to a self-storage unit for people impacted by Thursday's storms.
High winds and hail hit the Port Allen and Zachary areas early Thursday, damaging homes and businesses.
“The damage to these communities is devastating,” said Jerry Bowden, the president of the company's operations in south central Louisiana.
For more information, contact U-Haul's store at 8415 Greenwell Springs Road. The telephone number is (225) 424-5995.
Thursday's storms knocked over trees, damaged roofs and knocked over awnings. No injuries were reported locally, but the bad weather Wednesday and Thursday killed two people in other portions of Louisiana.