If you don’t remember October in south Louisiana ever being this hot, you’re right: it hasn't been.

The average temperature at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport over the first nine days of the month has been 82.6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That’s the hottest average on record for this period since the agency began keeping records there in 1946.

This month has been nine degrees hotter than the median, the records show, and a full 17 degrees hotter than it was in 1987, the coolest early October on record. That blessed year, average temperatures this time of year were just 65.3 degrees.

While the year-by-year temperatures fluctuate unpredictably, the records show a steady warming trend over decades. The second hottest early October on record was in 2016, and the average temperature has climbed by about four degrees over the 73 years covered by the records.

But a glimpse of the elusive season known as “autumn” may finally be on the way. A cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, with highs falling by about 10 degrees over the next couple of days, and potentially dropping further in the middle of next week.

“Cooler air is certainly on the way,” said Barry Keim, the state’s climatologist. “We’re finally going to get our first taste of fall. You might see some temperatures in the 50s in Baton Rouge, and maybe the mid-60s in New Orleans. That’s the first time in a long time we’ve seen that.”

Keim said that the average temperatures throughout the year have been rising, though the weather service’s records show the rise has been a little more pronounced in the early fall months than in some other seasons.

He said it’s possible that with climate change, autumnal cold fronts could be coming a bit later than in past decade, essentially extending summer in south Louisiana deeper into fall.

"It’s right at the margins where cold fronts are making a push," Keim said. "And this year, we haven’t had any significant ones that have knocked the temperature down. Usually, by this point, we’d have had a few fronts come through by now and you’d get at least a sample of what fall is supposed to be like.

"I haven’t done an analysis. But it certainly raises the question -- are we getting fewer fronts than we used to, or are they arriving later?"

The most significant trend Keim sees over time is higher daily minimum temperatures, rather than significantly higher maximums. Regardless of the season, the mercury has been dipping less at night and in the early morning hours than it used to.

"We’re getting bigger increases in the minimums than in the maximums," he said. "We’re just not cooling off as much at night as we used to. We know greenhouse gases are increasing. This is consistent with that, but there are other things to explain it too. There’s more particulate matter, pollution … other things going on in the atmosphere.

"There’s all sorts of research that needs to be done."