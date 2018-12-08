Flash flood watch

The areas in green are under a flash flood watch

Get your rain boots ready. 

Much of South Louisiana, including the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, are under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.

The watch was put into effect beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Rain projections via the National Weather Service

Rain from 2 to 4 inches is expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas, forecasters said. 

"Have a way to receive warnings if they're issued, and never drive through flooded roads," the Nation Weather Service said Saturday morning.

Low temperatures are expected to reach the 50s throughout the day, and drop into the 40s overnight. 

