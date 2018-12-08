Get your rain boots ready.
Much of South Louisiana, including the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, are under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.
The watch was put into effect beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Rain from 2 to 4 inches is expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas, forecasters said.
8:30 am - Widespread rain currently passing through the area. Some showers/storms can cause locally heavy rainfall and street flooding. Remember to have a way to get warnings in case any get issued! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/kTWJAi0ni6— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 8, 2018
"Have a way to receive warnings if they're issued, and never drive through flooded roads," the Nation Weather Service said Saturday morning.
Low temperatures are expected to reach the 50s throughout the day, and drop into the 40s overnight.
Check back for updates.