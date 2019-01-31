Updated at 5:05 p.m. Thursday:
All lanes have reopened on I-10 West after a crash near Highland Road in Baton Rouge.
Congestion has reached four miles.
Original story:
An accident Thursday afternoon has closed all lanes on Interstate 10 West at Highland Road in Baton Rouge.
As of 4:50 p.m., congestion was up to three miles.
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route.
