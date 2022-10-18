A Walker man died Tuesday after his Toyota Corolla rolled through a stop sign and was struck by an SUV in an intersection, Louisiana State Police said.
Eighty-one-year-old Freddie Minton was not wearing a seatbelt when his car rolled through the stop sign going south on Friendship Road where the road meets La. 1024, State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said. Reed said an oncoming Ford Excursion hit Minton's car.
Minton was pronounced dead at the scene, Reed said. The Excursion's driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Reed encouraged drivers to wear seatbelts, saying that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show properly worn restraints significantly reduce the risk of being injured or killed in a crash.