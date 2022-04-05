A tornado watch is in effect for the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday morning, forecasters say.
A watch means conditions are ideal for the formation of a tornado in the area.
A strong thunderstorm capable of producing 60 mile per hour winds and one inch hail is moving into the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS updated warning from a slight to an enhanced risk of severe weather in its 7 a.m. update. The risk will continue into the afternoon hours.
The tornado watch will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for most of southeastern Louisiana.
Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and pick up unsecured objects. Minor damage is possible.
Rainfall of two to three inches is also forecast into the afternoon with higher numbers possible in localized areas. Street flooding is likely and flash flooding is possible in some areas.
The NWS encourages the public to take shelter if outside and look out for additional updates as the storm may intensify.
The watch includes a small stretch of Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 134.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi until 11 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/93eEwLyoIq— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) April 5, 2022
