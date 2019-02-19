Southeastern Louisiana will see heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly hail or an isolated tornado or two on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A warm front will move north across the area, creating conditions for a marginal risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The area west of a line from Tylertown to Hammond to Morgan City will see the worst of the weather, especially after midnight, according to a NWS report.

Forecasters anticipate between 1 and 3 inches of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, but some areas could see higher amounts.

A small craft advisory is in effect for much of the coastal waters through Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of severe weather will remain on Wednesday morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. Again, damaging winds will be the main concern, but hail or tornadoes could also occur.

A separate storm could bring strong to severe weather to the area Saturday or Saturday night.

image4.png

Forecast for Tuesday night
image1.png

Forecast for Wednesday

