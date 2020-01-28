The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southeast Louisiana until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Today & tonight
A foggy start to the day should clear up by mid-morning, forecasters say. Otherwise, Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 67 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop overnight as a weak low pressure system approaches the area. Lows will be around 52 degrees.
Tomorrow
Showers may linger into Wednesday morning, the NWS says. While the afternoon is expected to be dry, the day will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees and lows in the mid-40s.
Up next
Baton Rouge and New Orleans will be between systems again on Thursday, before another low pressure approaches late Thursday through early Saturday, according to the WBRZ Weather Center. The system will be slightly stronger than its predecessor in terms of delivering cooler air, but will still only produce isolated to scattered showers.
Conditions should be drying out for the weekend.