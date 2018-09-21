BR.nighttime.adv HS 013.jpg
Buy Now

Traffic passes on Nicholson Drive near South Stadium Drive in front of LSU's Tiger Stadium during a brisk Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 23, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Two days after announcing next week's Interstate 10 single-lane closures, DOTD has canceled them for next Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Why? LSU's "inevitable victory" over Ole Miss.

"Due to increased traffic from LSU's inevitable victory on Saturday, September 29, we are cancelling the lane closure that evening. Geaux Tigers!" DOTD proclaimed in an updated press release Thursday night.

The Tigers are set to kick off at home against Ole Miss (2-1) at 8:15 p.m. that night. It will be the latest kickoff time so far this season for No. 6-ranked LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC).

The now-canceled single-lane closure was set for eastbound Interstate 10 between Highland Road and La. 73 from 7 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Here's a list of the remaining closures, which starts Monday:

• Monday, September 24, 2018, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 8 p.m. through Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 8 p.m. through Thursday, September 27, 2018, 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound

• Thursday, September 27, 2018, 8 p.m. through Friday, September 28, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Friday, September 28, 2018, 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 29, 2018, 8 a.m., eastbound

• Sunday, September 30, 2018, 7 p.m. through Monday, October 1, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Monday, October 1, 2018, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

View comments