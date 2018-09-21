Two days after announcing next week's Interstate 10 single-lane closures, DOTD has canceled them for next Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Why? LSU's "inevitable victory" over Ole Miss.

Saturday night in Death Valley: LSU, Ole Miss set for nighttime kickoff in Tiger Stadium LSU's football matchup with Ole Miss will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.

"Due to increased traffic from LSU's inevitable victory on Saturday, September 29, we are cancelling the lane closure that evening. Geaux Tigers!" DOTD proclaimed in an updated press release Thursday night.

The Tigers are set to kick off at home against Ole Miss (2-1) at 8:15 p.m. that night. It will be the latest kickoff time so far this season for No. 6-ranked LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC).

The now-canceled single-lane closure was set for eastbound Interstate 10 between Highland Road and La. 73 from 7 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Here's a list of the remaining closures, which starts Monday:

• Monday, September 24, 2018, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 8 p.m. through Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 8 p.m. through Thursday, September 27, 2018, 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound

• Thursday, September 27, 2018, 8 p.m. through Friday, September 28, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Friday, September 28, 2018, 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 29, 2018, 8 a.m., eastbound

• Sunday, September 30, 2018, 7 p.m. through Monday, October 1, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound

• Monday, October 1, 2018, 8 p.m. through Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 5 a.m., westbound