A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas, the National Weather Service says.
Much of south Louisiana was placed under the advisory around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.
Be careful driving this morning and walking through trafficked areas. pic.twitter.com/4p2T36Y7b3— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 21, 2021
The thick fog can result in low visibility of a quarter mile or less.
Drivers should use low beams in fog and expect a slow commute.
