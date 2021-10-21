BR.fog.022019 HS 106.JPG

Shrouded in fog, the Louisiana State Capitol stands nearly unseen late Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas, the National Weather Service says. 

Much of south Louisiana was placed under the advisory around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

The thick fog can result in low visibility of a quarter mile or less. 

Drivers should use low beams in fog and expect a slow commute. 

