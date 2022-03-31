Survey crews worked Thursday to determine whether storm damage to a few homes in Tangipahoa Parish was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.
Violent weather went through the Arcola and Roseland areas Wednesday evening as a powerful storm front raked across Louisiana.
“Four or five houses were damaged in the Arcola area, out on La. 10, but there were no injuries,” Dawson Primes, the director of Tangipahoa Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Thursday morning. “We’re trying to determine whether it was a tornado and the National Weather Service is out here now,” he said.
Parish President Robby Miller reported damage at Roseland.
The area was under a tornado watch when the storm went through Wednesday evening. A handful of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the region as the worst of the weather passed.
Wind gusts as high as 54 mph were recorded at the Baton Rouge airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service was also working Thursday to confirm other possible tornado paths.