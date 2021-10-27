Much of southern Louisiana faces the threat of severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds and tornadoes Wednesday afternoon, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.
They placed the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles areas under an enhanced risk of severe storms Wednesday morning. The thunderstorms are expected to affect the area from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
As the system moves southeast and approaches Louisiana, conditions are favorable for creating strong wind gusts and brief tornadoes, they said.
The risk for severe weather is mainly from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Up to 3 inches of rain are possible, with some places getting higher amounts.
Roads may flood during the storms, and forecasters urged motorists not to drive through floodwaters.
We are under an Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather, mainly from 2pm to 11pm. Hazards include damaging winds, heavy rain up to 3in with locally higher amounts, and isolated tornadoes. Continue to ensure that you have multiple ways to receive weather watches and warnings. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/je2S9OKGLz— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 27, 2021