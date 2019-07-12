Gov. John Bel Edwards met with Baton Rouge-area officials to discuss Tropical Storm Barry on Friday, July 12, 2019. The officials are state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge, on the far left; Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Broome; Ascension Parish CAO William Daniel; Gov. Edwards; Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks; and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stasi, on the far right.
Baton Rouge area residents are facing the storm with “fear in their eyes,” but local and parish officials feel a lot better prepared than in 2016.
“We’re going to get more than we want from a rain perspective,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards after meeting Friday afternoon with local officials and legislators from the Capital City region at the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.
Up to 20 inches of rain, possibly more, is expected to fall on the region after Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to come ashore near Morgan City Saturday morning, meanders up the Atchafalaya Basin and brushes by Baton Rouge around lunchtime.
Area rivers that already are high could get a lot more water.
Back in August 2016, when about 28 inches fell in the same area over a similar time period, 13 people died and tens of thousands of homes were flooded in East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes along the Comite and Amite Rivers as well as communities along the Tangipahoa and Tickfaw rivers and in Acadiana as well.
“We’re just getting over 2016. We can see the fear in our people’s eyes,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stasi.
But it’s different this time, said Baton Rouge Mayor President Sharon Broome after being briefed on what to expect from Saturday’s weather and what to expect from state agencies charged with disaster recovery.
“In 2016, I don’t think I took it seriously, because I was in a non-flood zone. ‘Surely, the water was going to get high, but my house isn’t going to flood’,” Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Broome recalled thinking. She didn’t have sandbags, took no preparations like moving furniture off the floor and ended up spending more than a year out of her home.
“I am more prepared this time than I was in 2016,” Broome said.
Officials had more time to prepare and vacuum-trucks have been clearing out culverts, he said. He also has been encouraging residents to pick up toys and items from front yards that inevitably end up floating away and blocking drains.
Ascension Parish residents also are going to stay put, said William Daniels, who oversees public works.
“We feel like we’re much better prepared,” Daniel said.
Aramark's Konner Dennis, lead custodian for the Baton Rouge Center For Visual and Performing Arts, places sand bags at the bottom of doorways to the cafeteria/auditorium, Friday, July 12, 2019, in advance of the arrival in Baton Rouge of Tropical Storm Barry. The doorways are relatively low, near a parking lot, and can get water in a heavy rain event, she said. Aramark is a facilities services contractor with the East Baton Rouge School District.
Some of the barricades in place Friday, July 12, 2019 near recurring high-water problem spots around Baton Rouge in advance of Tropical Storm Barry include these between I-10 and Perkins Road that could restrict motorists before they reach the notorius South Acadian Thruway railroad underpass, background. The spot routinely floods during high-water events, and claims an unsuspecting motorist or two whose cars plow into the water and stall.
State Dept. of Transportation and Development workers, from left, Brian Ogle, Desmond Banks, Brynn Hardy, Michael Perkins and Kelvin Fitzgerald work to direct water into a catch basin in the 9300 block of Siegen Lane, using a high-pressure 'sewer jet' attachment to clear mud and other debris from the catch basin and sewer lines leading to and from other basins along the road, using a vacuum truck. They were reacting to a problem identified several days ago, in an area that includes office parks and senior living facilities, as Tropical Storm Barry and its expected extreme rains advanced toward the coast, Friday, July 12, 2019.
With Ladybug, the unit's canine mascot riding along, a Hunt Correctional inmate dumps the made sandbags in the front loader into a dump truck for transport Friday July 12, 2019, in St. Gabriel, La. They have made over 21,400 so far.
With Ladybug, the unit's canine mascot riding along, a Hunt Correctional inmate takes the made sandbags in the front loader to a dump truck for transport Friday July 12, 2019, in St. Gabriel, La. They have made over 21,400 so far.