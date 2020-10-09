An outer band of Hurricane Delta swept through the northern Baton Rouge area overnight Thursday and dumped upwards of 6 to 10 inches in East Feliciana and northern East Baton Rouge parishes, the National Weather Service reported.

The heavy down pour prompted new forecasts for the Comite River, which is now projected to hit moderate flood stage Friday and Saturday, the Weather Service office based in Slidell said.

The river is projected to hit 25.5 feet midnight Saturday, a rise of more than two feet from its level about 8:15 a.m. Friday, the Weather Service reported.

The level of the river, which is known for its "flashy" flooding behavior, shot up 24 feet overnight as the heavy rain hit parts of its drainage basin.

The Weather Service says that at the 25-foot level, some subdivisions between the Comite and Beaver Bayou will have moderate flooding and the high water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from La. 64 down to the Comite's junction with the Amite River.

The Weather Service advises that farm animals be moved to higher ground.

Reports of flooding have already emerged on social media in the Copper Mill area and in Baker. WBRZ reported that Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said last night's storm dropped 8 to 12 inches of rain over 3 hours and 25 homes have flooded.

Hurricane Delta is a Category 3 storm that is bearing down on the southwestern Louisiana coast but still has the Baton Rouge area under a tropical storm warning. Landfall is expected Friday evening.

Hurricane Delta livecams: Watch as storm comes ashore in southwest Louisiana Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana on Friday evening, just six weeks after the same area was devastated by Hu…

After weakening from a pass over the Yucatan Peninsula, Delta powered back up once over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters but is expected to weaken some before landfall.

Maximum sustained winds dropped slightly to 115 mph by mid-morning Friday. Tropical storm force winds extend out 160 miles from the storm's center, the National Hurricane Center says.

Mike Efferson, a meteorologist with the Weather Service office in Slidell, said a roughly square area framed by Clinton, Jackson, Baker and Greenwell Springs received the six to 10 inches of rain in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Relying on somewhat less accurate radar estimates, Efferson said 9.8 inches was recorded between Clinton and Pride in East Feliciana Parish and around 10 inches just east of Zachary in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Efferson added that he had some actual ground measurements that supported the high rain totals being spotted by radar.

His father, Chris Efferson, had collected 6.24 inches in Greenwell Springs, Mike Efferson said.

Other parts of the Baton Rouge region saw closer to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain overnight.